Wide receiver is once again the deepest position in fantasy football in 2021, with significant contributors and potential breakouts usually available late in drafts. To explain why, let’s just stick with the obvious reason — teams roll out anywhere between two and four receivers on any given play. We know, we know — “What’s next, you’re gonna tell you a pass-first league?” None of this is new or groundbreaking information, but it’s relevant when trying to pinpoint WR sleepers and draft steals who are too low in the rankings.