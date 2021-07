(International Christian Concern) – On June 21st the charge of “propaganda against the Islamic regime” was upheld against three Christian converts, Amin Khaki, Milad Goudarzi, and Alireza Nourmohammadi, standing trial in the Revolutionary Court of Karaj in northern Iran in a hearing that took less than an hour. On the 26th they received the maximum sentence of five years in prison and were fined 40 million tomans (US $1,600). All three have appealed the ruling, but the case of another Christian convert Hamed, facing the same charges on the 26th, does not provide much hope of an improved outcome as his sentence was upheld in the court of appeal.