Tigers select RHP Dylan Smith with No. 74 pick in 2021 MLB draft

By Jacob Markle
Bless You Boys
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the 74th pick in the 2021 MLB draft, the Detroit Tigers have selected right-handed pitcher Dylan Smith from the University of Alabama. There are two main appeals for a team to draft Smith. The first is his feel to spin two distinct breaking balls. His best pitch is a swing-and-miss slider that has shown plus potential since he was a high schooler. Prospects Live describes it as having “late, sharp bite in the 84-86 range.” A curveball serves as his second breaking ball, and while it doesn’t demonstrate the same impact potential, it has sufficient depth to be labeled as average to above average, depending on the source.

