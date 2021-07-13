Cancel
Being an English soccer fan: A raw, emotional perspective from Martin Rogers

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ll tell you what happened, I can manage that much. I’ll tell you the goals and the times and the scorers, the result and the title won and where and when it happened. That’s about all though, at first, anyways. The rest of it, what it signified and what it meant, what dreams it represented and that excruciating, agonizing, infuriating, demoralizing heartache? I can’t right now. I just can’t.

Premier LeagueCBS Sports

Here We Go: Lionel Messi-Barcelona deal imminent; Harry Kane, Jack Grealish, Richarlison face big decisions

The show is over. Euro 2020 provided enormous emotions for fans all over the world but it also gave clubs some reinforcements with key transfers completed during the competition, such as that of Memphis Depay to Barcelona, Jadon Sancho to Manchester United and Georginio Wijnaldum to Liverpool. The Copa America also ended with the triumph of Argentina, so we can now turn the page and talk about the future of the biggest players in the transfer market which will now enter its most intense phase of the summer.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Liam Gallagher, Dua Lipa and Anne-Marie among celebrities to support Saka amid racist abuse

Liam Gallagher, Anne-Marie and Dua Lipa are among the celebrities to voice their support for Bukayo Saka amid racist abuse following the Euro final. After an early goal from Luke Shaw, the England team had their Euros hopes dashed last night (11 July) after an Italy equaliser in the second half led to extra time and penalties.Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Saka missed their penalties, leading to an Italy win at Wembley.In the wake of the match, Rashford, Sancho and Saka have received torrents of racist abuse from some England fans. Saka – who missed the fifth and decisive...
SoccerNBC Sports

England player ratings for EURO 2020

England lost in the EURO 2020 final on penalty kicks but they had an incredible tournament, and that is why we want to focus on player ratings. 3 things we learned: England – Italy | Player ratings ]. The disappointment in the final aside, England went on a remarkable run...
SoccerPosted by
The Hill

English soccer player thanks supporters after racist attacks

English National team forward Marcus Rashford thanked fans for their support after he was subjected to racist attacks when his team lost in the European championship final. "The messages I have received today have been positively overwhelming and seeing the response in Withington had me on the verge of tears,” Rashford wrote on Twitter on Monday.
WorldPosted by
CBS News

England soccer players confront racist abuse head-on, say U.K. leaders helped "stoke the fire"

London — Members of England's national soccer team are speaking out against racist abuse directed at three Black players after England's loss to Italy in the European Championship finals Sunday night. Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka helped carry the England team through the tournament, but they missed penalty shots in the final match against Italy, and have been the targets of a torrent of racist abuse online.
UEFAFOX Sports

Euros: Maguire's father hurt; UEFA investigate fan violence

LONDON (AP) — England defender Harry Maguire said his father had injured ribs and trouble breathing after being caught up in the surge when hundreds of fans without tickets broke through security barriers to get into Wembley Stadium in a bid to watch Sunday's European Championship final against Italy. UEFA...
Premier League94.3 Jack FM

Soccer-English football faces up to global nature of online hate

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) – The online racial abuse of English footballers led UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to meet with social media companies on Tuesday, but while the focus is on the industry taking action, experts have warned the global nature of the problem makes it difficult to take legal steps against the perpetrators.
SoccerPosted by
Primetimer

Should Ted Lasso tackle English soccer's racism problem?

Ted Lasso's appeal is partly due to it largely avoiding controversial topics such as racism and politics. Last week, Jason Sudeikis made headlines at the Ted Lasso premiere when he wore a sweatshirt in support of England football players Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka after they experienced racist abuse following England's loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final. But as Kylie Cheung points out, racism against Black players in England isn't anything new and that, despite Ted Lasso featuring several Black players, "the charming series has largely shied from wading into the political and racial realities of the sport of soccer and the cultural milieu in England, a predominantly white country." Cheung adds: "In light of recent events, the show can no longer hide from the racism of the real world. This was especially made clear when at a recent premiere event for the second season Sudeikis chose to wear a t-shirt in support of the English men's soccer team's Black players. When the show first premiered last year, many praised it for its bipartisan appeal simply because it eschewed politics. And yet comedy, like sports, can only serve as escapism for privileged people, shielding them from the real-life, violent bigotry they would rather ignore. For comedy and sports to have real impact, or serve real purpose, this requires uncomfortable, necessary conversations about identity and lived experience. While Ted Lasso often includes rabid fans who call the team's optimistic coach a 'wanker' or boo the occasional player, it's done in a lighthearted, even loving manner. It downplays the harsh reality of how the vitriol from fans often especially targets Black athletes as the perfect scapegoats for any kind of disappointing outcome. This mindset is one of entitlement — entitlement to the labor and victories of Black athletes, which 'fans' claim as their own when things are good, and are quick to denounce once things go south. They have no real allegiance to their beloved teams' Black players, and see them instead merely as objects of entertainment, a means to a desired sports outcome." Ted Lasso, Cheung adds, "is undeniably funny, and not meant to be taken too seriously. But at a time when real-life, English soccer players are being subject to vile racism from fans, the comedy's detachment from reality is noticeable and disappointing. In one memorable scene, Ted Lasso quoted Walt Whitman: 'Be curious, not judgmental,' a mindset the show could apply to reflecting the experiences of real players instead of choosing to downplay them. If the show's second season continues in this direction, the contrast between its insulated storytelling bubble and the actual English soccer could become deeply, stiflingly uncomfortable."
SportsNBC Sports

Simone Biles Reveals What Led to Her Surprising Withdrawal in Team Final

Simone Biles surprised everyone when she pulled out of the gymnastics team final after struggling to land a vault, but for a short time, the world only knew her departure was due to a medical issue. Biles later told TODAY’s Hoda Kotb that while she feels good physically, things “vary”...
Premier LeagueFOX Sports

Madrid boss criticizes Ronaldo, Mourinho in leaked audios

MADRID (AP) — A new round of leaked audio recordings published by Spanish media on Wednesday revealed Real Madrid's president privately criticizing Cristiano Ronaldo and José Mourinho. The newspaper El Confidencial released audios in which Florentino Pérez reportedly called former player Ronaldo an “imbecile” and “sick.” He reportedly said Ronaldo...
SoccerFOX Sports

Ireland basketball CEO steps down after post about Sterling

DUBLIN (AP) — Bernard O’Byrne has stepped down as chief executive of Ireland’s basketball federation after his offensive social media post about England soccer player Raheem Sterling. O’Byrne wrote “Black Dives Matter” in response to a BBC post about the controversial penalty won by Sterling in England’s 2-1 victory over...

