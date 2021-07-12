Cancel
Tigers select RHP Tanner Kohlhepp with No. 135 pick in 2021 MLB draft

By Jacob Markle
Bless You Boys
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the 135th pick in the 2021 MLB draft, the Detroit Tigers selected Tanner Kohlhepp, a right-handed pitcher from Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish used Kohlhepp out of the bullpen in a long-relief role, but there’s a chance he could serve as a starting pitcher in the professional ranks. He throws from a relatively low arm slot, but he packs one heck of a punch with his fastball. It sits in the mid-90s, reaching 100 miles per hour on the stadium gun and 99 on scouts’ guns. Either way, it comes in with run and sink, making it a difficult pitch to barrel up when he uses it low in the zone.

www.blessyouboys.com

