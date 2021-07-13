Cancel
'90 Day Fiancé': Yazan Reveals He's Married to New Wife Leena

90 Day Fiancé star Yazan Abu Harirah is a married man and is excited to show off his new wife, Leena. After a four-month engagement, Yazan and his bride, Leena (also known as Luna), officially tied the knot. While it seems that Yazan is only posting certain photos of himself at the ceremony, some photos are surfacing of the 21-year-old bride.

