Tigers select RHP Tyler Mattison with No. 104 pick in 2021 MLB draft

By Jacob Markle
Bless You Boys
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the 104th pick in the 2021 MLB draft, the Detroit Tigers have selected Tyler Mattison, a right-handed pitcher out of Bryant University. Mattison is a fourth-year senior and has spent all four years of his college career as a member of Bryant’s rotation. He was a force to be reckoned with in the Northeast Conference, racking up strikeouts at a rate of 10.64 per nine innings and holding opponents to a 2.46 ERA. It was by far his best season with the Bulldogs and he capitalized by entering the draft despite retaining a fifth year of eligibility.

