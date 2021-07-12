Tigers select RHP Tyler Mattison with No. 104 pick in 2021 MLB draft
With the 104th pick in the 2021 MLB draft, the Detroit Tigers have selected Tyler Mattison, a right-handed pitcher out of Bryant University. Mattison is a fourth-year senior and has spent all four years of his college career as a member of Bryant’s rotation. He was a force to be reckoned with in the Northeast Conference, racking up strikeouts at a rate of 10.64 per nine innings and holding opponents to a 2.46 ERA. It was by far his best season with the Bulldogs and he capitalized by entering the draft despite retaining a fifth year of eligibility.www.blessyouboys.com
