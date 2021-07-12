Tigers select RHP Tyler Mattison with No. 104 pick in 2021 MLB draft

I've read complaints about taking Jackson Jobe, the phenomenal high school pitcher, instead of the fabulous high school short stop. The bottom line to me is that they're both high school players with some level of risk, but Jobe is more phenomenal and has the highest ceiling of any high school player in the draft. Analysts were asked out of all of the pitchers in this year's draft who is a likely Cy Young Award winner, and they all named Jobe. That's a lot better to me than hearing that Marcelo Mayer is a potential star short stop able to hit .300 and 15-20 home runs while patrolling the position well in the field. Now if the experts were saying Mayer is a potential MVP, that might be different, but they weren't.