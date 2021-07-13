Cancel
Central alum Noah Cameron selected by Royals in 7th round

By Brandon Zenner News-Press NOW
St. Joseph News-Press
Former Central standout Noah Cameron’s path to the MLB comes with the chance to play for the organization he grew up just down the road from.

Cameron was selected with the 199th overall pick, going to the Kansas City Royals in the seventh round after three years with Central Arkansas.

The slot value for the selection is $233,000.

“We wanted to best case scenario, and I think that the Royals definitely showed the most interest,” Cameron said, adding that the Cardinals were among a group of more than a dozen teams interested. “We kinda fell in love with them right away just from wanting to be a Royal my whole life.”

Cameron, a left-handed pitcher, didn’t play in 2021 after tearing his UCL in his throwing arm, leading to Tommy John surgery in August. Since then, nearing a year removed, Cameron is prepared to finish up rehab under the care of the Royals organization.

“It was definitely a tough year being out with UCL surgery. It was a lot of rehabbing and working out, not being able to practice with the team,” Cameron said.

In 2019, Cameron began to entice MLB teams as a freshman at Central Arkansas. He was named a Freshman All-American after going 6-2 with a 2.95 ERA in 14 starts. He tossed 94.2 innings with 91 strikeouts and 19 walks. That season included a four-hit complete game and a 12-strikeout effort against Abilene Christian.

In a shortened 2020 season, Cameron made four starts, finishing 1-1 with a 2.57 ERA. He struck out 31 batters in 28 innings, walking just two batters. Opponents batted just .252 against him, and he threw more than 100 pitches three times.

He went five-plus innings in 13 of his 13 starts.

“These are ones that go unnoticed. Not a famous name, nobody has a lot on his background,” said Lonnie Goldberg, the Royals’ assistant general manager of amateur scouting. “He kept moving up our board. Another local player, a Royals fan and somebody we didn’t want to take a chance on losing.”

He was a three-time first-team All-Conference pitcher and first baseman and the All-News-Press NOW Baseball Player of the Year in 2018 after a decorated career with the Indians.

Now, he will strive to put on the same colors we wore in high school for the organization he’s always love.

“I wanna bleed blue. I’ll be super loyal to the team. There’s nowhere else I wanna be,” Cameron said.

