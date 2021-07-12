Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas City, MO

MIAA Football Media Day scheduled for July 27

By Brandon Zenner News-Press NOW
Posted by 
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SiSpt_0auvOb1D00

More than a year and a half after the last Division II football game, the MIAA will mark the return with football media day later this month.

The 2021 MIAA Football Media Day will take place Tuesday, July 27, at the Kansas City Convention Center's Little Theater.

The day will start at 9:30 a.m. with a press conference from MIAA commissioner Mike Racy.

Northwest Missouri State will take the podium with coach Rich Wright and two players at 12:15 p.m.

Missouri Western is scheduled to speak at 1:15 p.m. with head coach Matt Williamson and players.

The event will be broadcasted live for free on the MIAA Digital Network.

Fans who want to participate in media day can tweet a question for their favorite team, coach or student-athlete using the hashtag #AskMIAA. Any question asked by an individual who uses the hashtag will receive a prize courtesy of the MIAA office.

Press Conference Schedule - MIAA Digital Network

9:30 a.m. - Commissioner Mike Racy & MIAA Football Supervisor of Officials Phil Laurie

10 a.m. - Missouri Southern

10:15 a.m. - Nebraska-Kearney

10:30 a.m. - Pittsburg State

11 a.m. - Central Missouri

11:15 a.m. - Fort Hays State

11:30 a.m. - Central Oklahoma

Noon - Lincoln

12:15 p.m. - Northwest Missouri

12:30 p.m. - Northeastern State

1 p.m. - Emporia State

1:15 p.m. - Missouri Western

1:30 p.m. - Washburn

0:49

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZaPfF_0auvOb1D00
  • Updated 11 hrs ago

1:01

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JBqhg_0auvOb1D00
  • Updated 14 hrs ago

1:09

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4etIe4_0auvOb1D00

Comments / 0

St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph, MO
335
Followers
82
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for St. Joseph News-Press

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Lincoln, MO
Local
Missouri Football
City
Washburn, MO
Kansas City, MO
Sports
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri College Sports
Kansas City, MO
College Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miaa#Missouri Western#Northwest Missouri State#American Football#Miaa Football Media Day#Division Ii#Little Theater#Miaa Digital Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
ImmigrationPosted by
Reuters

U.S. sues Texas after it blocks transport of migrants in state

July 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department sued Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Friday, seeking to block an executive order that restricts the transport of migrants through the state and authorizes state troopers to pull over vehicles suspected of doing so. In a lawsuit filed in El Paso federal...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. issues new Cuba sanctions, Biden promises more to come

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - The United States imposed sanctions on the Cuban police force and two of its leaders on Friday in response to the Havana government's crackdown on protesters, and President Joe Biden promised Cuban-American leaders more actions were coming. The U.S. Treasury Department said the sanctions, which...
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

Navy charges sailor with setting fire that destroyed warship

SAN DIEGO — The U.S. Navy charged a sailor Thursday with starting a fire last year that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard docked off San Diego, marking the maritime branch's worst warship blaze outside of combat in recent memory. The amphibious assault ship burned for more than four days. Left...

Comments / 0

Community Policy