MIAA Football Media Day scheduled for July 27

More than a year and a half after the last Division II football game, the MIAA will mark the return with football media day later this month.

The 2021 MIAA Football Media Day will take place Tuesday, July 27, at the Kansas City Convention Center's Little Theater.

The day will start at 9:30 a.m. with a press conference from MIAA commissioner Mike Racy.

Northwest Missouri State will take the podium with coach Rich Wright and two players at 12:15 p.m.

Missouri Western is scheduled to speak at 1:15 p.m. with head coach Matt Williamson and players.

The event will be broadcasted live for free on the MIAA Digital Network.

Fans who want to participate in media day can tweet a question for their favorite team, coach or student-athlete using the hashtag #AskMIAA. Any question asked by an individual who uses the hashtag will receive a prize courtesy of the MIAA office.

Press Conference Schedule - MIAA Digital Network

9:30 a.m. - Commissioner Mike Racy & MIAA Football Supervisor of Officials Phil Laurie

10 a.m. - Missouri Southern

10:15 a.m. - Nebraska-Kearney

10:30 a.m. - Pittsburg State

11 a.m. - Central Missouri

11:15 a.m. - Fort Hays State

11:30 a.m. - Central Oklahoma

Noon - Lincoln

12:15 p.m. - Northwest Missouri

12:30 p.m. - Northeastern State

1 p.m. - Emporia State

1:15 p.m. - Missouri Western

1:30 p.m. - Washburn

