My Turn: History, race and teaching

Why are my life, my history, my people all of a sudden a critical race theory? I am not sure how or why facts, real facts, actual facts have now become just theory. It is a fact that my six-time great-grandmother was brought here from Africa and sold to the white farmer who became my six-time great-grandfather. I attended segregated schools in North Carolina for three years, a full 10 years after the U.S. Supreme Court said it was wrong. We were bused for miles, past three schools with white kids screaming and calling us niggers every single day. That is not theory, that is fact. This country has refused to honor the promises of the founders that we, Black people, are equal and entitled to the promises of freedom. It is a fact that law after law, on all levels of government, have been designed to stop the growth, stability and everyday life of my people. It is not new. Black people have been killed, maimed, locked up, beaten and falsely accused simply because of the color of our skin. It is wrong, America. Right now today, our ability to vote across this land is under assault just because the folks in power don’t want to lose it. Our votes are under attack because we want to live and realize the American dream of a happy home, a decent job and safety for our children and grandchildren. It is not right, America, and it must stop. God gave life to all people, and I don’t believe that He wanted Black people to suffer as we have in this country. We are not going back to Africa, we are not sitting down and shutting up, we are NOT going away. We will continue to fight for the American dream and support our grandchildren as they try to hold on to democracy. Black history is not theory, it is American history, and pretending that it’s not is just wrong. Not theory, just facts.