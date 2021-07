History can be viewed from many perspectives. Those who follow Darwin and the theory of evolution see history as a series of random mutations in which those species with mutations that help it survive in their environment continue to live on. Those who cannot adapt, become extinct. Another way to look at history, from a communist view, is that history is a series of class struggles in which the lower class revolts and overcomes the higher class and becomes the higher class only to be overthrown by the lower class, again. These revolts will continue until all class differences disappear and there will be peace on Earth.