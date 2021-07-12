Franklin County athletes compete in Bay State Games
It was a good weekend for Recorder area athletes at the annual Summer Bay State Games over the weekend. Greenfield’s Tess Rancourt took home gold on the track, winning the shot put with a top toss of 34 feet, 10 inches. Fellow Green Wave athlete Victoria Marin earned silver medals in three events: the long jump (15-7), 100-meter hurdles (16.01 seconds) and high jump (5-0), while Emma Savoy took fourth in the triple jump with a leap of 29 feet, 9½ inches.www.recorder.com
