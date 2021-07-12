OU baseball: Yankees draft Hardman, Red Sox select Olds, Phillies pick Ruffcorn

The Washington Nationals have a microscopic chance to make the playoffs this season, which is only making the focus on Max Scherzer ahead of the MLB trade deadline become more intense. However, shipping Scherzer isn’t as simple as it sounds. For one, Scherzer has a full 10-5 rights, meaning he can veto any trade to a team he doesn’t want to play for — a privilege given to players who have played at least 10 years in the MLB with the last five on the same team.