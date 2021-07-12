OU baseball: Yankees draft Hardman, Red Sox select Olds, Phillies pick Ruffcorn
Oklahoma first baseman Tyler Hardman was selected by the New York Yankees with the No. 153 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2021 MLB Draft on Monday. Hardman was shortly followed by Sooners right-handed pitcher Wyatt Olds, who was taken by the rival Boston Red Sox with the No. 196 pick in the seventh round. OU right-hander Jason Ruffcorn was later chosen by the Philadelphia Phillies with the No. 235 pick in the eighth round.tulsaworld.com
