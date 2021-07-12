Cancel
Does Your Family Qualify For $300 Monthly Child Tax Payments?

By MELISSA MONTALVO
Laist.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAist relies on reader support, not paywalls. Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today. Monthly $300 payments are in the works for California families struggling to make ends meet. The IRS begins the roll-out of the Child Tax...

Personal Financemarketplace.org

Glitches mark launch of child tax credit payments

It’s now been more than a week since most families across the country began receiving the advance child tax credit. It’s a monthly deposit of up to $250-$300 per child. The deposits extend through the end of this year. The money is a lifeline for many parents, but there are some who don’t want the cash advance for fear it’ll add to their tax burden.
Income Taxthv11.com

One week away: The IRS sends out Advance Child Tax Credit Payments

GREENSBORO, N.C. — You could soon have a couple of hundred extra dollars in your bank account thanks to the Advance Child Tax Credit. The IRS will make the first payment to parents on July 15. Most families will get the money through direct deposit. A mailed check is the second form of payment.
POTUSCBS News

Why some families around the U.S. got a bigger federal stimulus check

Households in Utah have received the largest stimulus checks in the third round of direct payments with an average windfall of $2,784, according to new state-level data from the Internal Revenue Service. The IRS on Tuesday said it has sent almost $390 billion in direct aid to about 164 million...
Wisconsin Statewearegreenbay.com

590,000 families in Wisconsin to receive Child Tax Credit payments in July

(WFRV) – For the first time ever, more than 590,000 families in Wisconsin will get a check in July as part of the newly launched Child Tax Credit payments. According to the White House, for every child 6 to 17 years old, eligible families will get up to $250 each month, and for every child under 6 years old, eligible families will get up to $300 each month. Officials say that Wisconsin families will receive a total of $262 million to help 1 million Wisconsin children thrive.
Virginia Statecaswellmessenger.com

ON EVE OF HISTORIC CHILD TAX CREDIT PAYMENTS STARTING, WARNER & KAINE APPLAUD MONTHLY CHECKS TO VIRGINIA FAMILIES

ON EVE OF HISTORIC CHILD TAX CREDIT PAYMENTS STARTING, WARNER & KAINE APPLAUD MONTHLY CHECKS TO VIRGINIA FAMILIES. Today, on the eve of the historic Child Tax Credit payments beginning for 39 million families across the nation, U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine released the following statement applauding the new monthly payment to millions of U.S. households. Starting July 15, eligible parents will begin receiving automatic monthly payments for the next six months of $250 for every child aged 6 to 17 and $300 for every child under 6. The American Rescue Plan, which both Warner and Kaine voted for, made these payments possible. An estimated 1.6 million children across Virginia will benefit from the expanded child tax credit, including 249,000 children in the Commonwealth who are currently in poverty. The expansion will lift 85,000 Virginia children out of poverty.
Barnstable, MAbarnstablecounty.org

Your Toolkit for Understanding and Managing Child Tax Credit Payments

Do you have questions about coronavirus-related tax relief, Economic Impact Payments (EIP), how to claim the Recovery Rebate Credit and the new advanced Child Tax Credit? Please find a comprehensive list of resources to guide you. IRS announces two new online tools to help families manage Child Tax Credit payments;...
POTUSNewsweek

Child Tax Credit Payments Begin This Week: When to Expect Your Check

The rollout for expanded Child Tax Credit payments begins this week, and families can expect to start receiving funds on Thursday. Exactly when people will receive a check depends on how they have received payments from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in the past. If you are due to get a Child Tax Credit payment and have already registered your direct deposit banking information with the IRS, you should see the money in your account on Thursday, July 15.
New York City, NYtheislandnow.com

Suozzi urges L.I. families to discuss child tax credit payment options

U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Glen Cove) implored families receiving the child tax credit to discuss if they prefer a lump-sum credit or monthly payments on Wednesday. Suozzi touted the tax credit, which began hitting the pockets of families throughout the nation on Thursday, as a valuable financial resource for millions of Long Island families. Suozzi said the lump-sum or monthly payments will differ depending on families, but urged those who applied for the tax credit to discuss to see which way is more beneficial.

