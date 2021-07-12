Does Your Family Qualify For $300 Monthly Child Tax Payments?

ON EVE OF HISTORIC CHILD TAX CREDIT PAYMENTS STARTING, WARNER & KAINE APPLAUD MONTHLY CHECKS TO VIRGINIA FAMILIES. Today, on the eve of the historic Child Tax Credit payments beginning for 39 million families across the nation, U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine released the following statement applauding the new monthly payment to millions of U.S. households. Starting July 15, eligible parents will begin receiving automatic monthly payments for the next six months of $250 for every child aged 6 to 17 and $300 for every child under 6. The American Rescue Plan, which both Warner and Kaine voted for, made these payments possible. An estimated 1.6 million children across Virginia will benefit from the expanded child tax credit, including 249,000 children in the Commonwealth who are currently in poverty. The expansion will lift 85,000 Virginia children out of poverty.