Environment

Property destroyed in Northern California wildfire

clarindaherald.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirefighters are working in extreme temperatures across the U.S. West and struggling to contain wildfires, the largest burning in California and Oregon, as another heat wave baked the region, straining power grids.

clarindaherald.com

Environmentthecentersquare.com

88 fires are burning in 11 Western states, forcing 8,400 evacuations

(The Center Square) – Eighty-eight wildfires are burning in 11 Western states as of Monday in a fire season unlike any other in recent history. So far, the fires have destroyed 1,456,925 acres. According to Inciweb, a national wildfire tracker published by the U.S. Forest Service, the five biggest wildfires...
California StateKTLA.com

Statewide Flex Alert issued for Wednesday as California heat threatens electric grid

A Flex Alert was issued for Wednesday as California grapples with higher than normal temperatures that are posing a risk to the state’s electric grid. The statewide alert will be in place from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, in an attempt to avoid power disruptions and rolling blackouts, the California Independent System Operator, which runs most of the state’s electric grid, said in a news release Tuesday.
Oregon Stateswiowanewssource.com

Homes destroyed, threatened by Oregon wildfire

In Oregon, the lightning-sparked Bootleg Fire that has destroyed at least 20 homes was raging through lands north of the California border Wednesday. At least 2,000 homes were threatened by flames. (July 14) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
Oregon StateWWEEK

Wildfires Have Shut Down BNSF Freight Rail Routes From California Into Oregon

The Pacific Northwest’s wildfires have cut off railroad freight routes between Oregon and California. Earlier this month, Amtrak shut down one of its routes from Seattle to Sacramento when a fire damaged the tracks. Now, BNSF Railway Company, the nation’s largest freight network, has suspended service from Oregon down to Northern California due to major conflagrations in the area.
California Stateenr.com

California Utility Giant Will Bury 10,000 Miles of Fire-risk Power Lines

Giant utility Pacific Gas and Electric Co. (PG&E) moving ahead on an effort to bury about 10,000 miles of electric distribution power lines in a multiyear program to reduce fire risk in its highest-threat areas of service in northern and central California. The utility company says the undergrounding initiative is the largest such U.S. effort as a wildfire risk reduction measure.
Irvine, CAuci.edu

The pandemic slashed the West Coast’s emissions. Wildfires already reversed it.

The pandemic slashed the West Coast’s emissions. Wildfires already reversed it. Fires, droughts, insect infestations, and shifting climate conditions will convert major parts of California’s forests into shrublands, according to a modeling study published in AGU Advances last week. Tree losses could be particularly steep in the dense Douglas fir and coastal redwood forests along the Northern California coast and in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada range. … Climate change is making wildfires worse in most forested areas of the globe, says James Randerson, a [chancellor’s] professor of Earth system science at the University of California, Irvine, and a coauthor of the AGU paper.
AccidentsKlamath Falls News

Union Pacific's fire car fleet provided critical assist in Lava Fire

WEED, Calif. - The first time a Union Pacific fire-fighting crew tried to reach the Dry Canyon Bridge in Northern California, they had to turn back. The risk of being trapped by the Lava Fire sweeping across the Shasta-Trinity National Forest was too high. They tried again, less than four...
