The FCL Jays have the hottest hitters in the league and they racked up 14 runs on Saturday. Buffalo hitters are doing pretty good too and both these teams won. It was Buffalo's fifth win in a row. Vancouver finally tired of being beaten up by Everett and rallied for a come from behind, walk off win. And it was a no hit, walk off. Behind these teams there was a scarcity of hits as New Hampshire and Dunedin lost.