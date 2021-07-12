Guerin Emig: Simply stated in mid-July: Sooners have the talent to make CFP breakthrough
Several Oklahoma football players continue to appear on preseason All-America teams, and I am reminded not to overcomplicate something until you must. The Sooners are loaded. They have difference-makers returning on offense and defense. And while talent alone won’t take a team through a season to the College Football Playoff — the complications arrive as soon as the actual games begin — it sure helps to have it.tulsaworld.com
