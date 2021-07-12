Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Guerin Emig: Simply stated in mid-July: Sooners have the talent to make CFP breakthrough

By Guerin Emig
Tulsa World
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral Oklahoma football players continue to appear on preseason All-America teams, and I am reminded not to overcomplicate something until you must. The Sooners are loaded. They have difference-makers returning on offense and defense. And while talent alone won’t take a team through a season to the College Football Playoff — the complications arrive as soon as the actual games begin — it sure helps to have it.

tulsaworld.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kennedy Brooks
Person
Lincoln Riley
Person
Isaiah Thomas
Person
Sam Howell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sooners#Cfp#Oklahoma Football#American Football#Cfp#Ou#Pro Football Focus#Ohio State#Crimson Tide#Texas A M#Pro Football Network#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
News Break
College Football
Sports
University of Oklahoma
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Georgia Stateclemsonsportstalk.com

Georgia quarterback, mom explain why he camped at Clemson

Feel the difference - The MOST DIGITAL CONTENT covering your CLEMSON TIGERS! Avoid clickbait and sites bloated with advertising!. Four-star quarterback Malachi Singleton‍ (North Cobb High, GA) had his pick of college football camps to attend in June, but the sophomore, who passed for 1,619 yards and 15 touchdowns while also rushing for 1,091 yards and 17 touchdowns chose to workout at Dabo Swinney’s camp on June 5.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says SEC’s Best Quarterback Is Obvious

There are a plethora of talented quarterbacks in the SEC this year, but there’s one in particular who ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum really likes for the 2021 season. Believe it or not, that quarterback is JT Daniels from Georgia. Daniels didn’t start every game for the Bulldogs last season, but...
Clemson, SCchatsports.com

Clemson football: NFL All-Pro wants Dabo Swinney to ‘quit coaching’

Dabo Swinney, Clemson University, American football, Clemson Tigers football, All-Pro, Cincinnati Bengals, Willie Anderson, Detroit Tigers, College football national championships in NCAA Division I FBS. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney talks with a group of receivers during Dabo Swinney Football Camp 2021 in Clemson, S.C. Thursday, June 10, 2021. Dabo...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Lincoln Riley Announces Dismissal Of Former 4-Star Recruit

On Tuesday afternoon, the Oklahoma Sooners received some bad news about one of the team’s former top recruits. Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley announced the dismissal of former four-star recruit Mikey Henderson. The news comes after police reportedly submitted a request for an arrest warrant for the Sooners running back.
Texas StatePosted by
The Spun

Barry Switzer Says 1 School Is Hurt Most By Oklahoma, Texas

Oklahoma and Texas’ move to the SEC has sparked plenty of debate about what this addition means for the conference’s existing 14 teams. Barry Switzer, who has deep connections with both the SEC and the Big 12, believes this move will benefit the Arkansas Razorbacks. Switzer served as a player/assistant...
College Sports247Sports

Paul Finebaum reacts to Deion Sanders walking out on SWAC Media Day

Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders made headlines on Tuesday at SWAC Media Day after leaving early because of what he was called by a reporter. Sanders was reportedly called by his first name, Deion, by a reporter, which angered him and resulted in him leaving the event early. ESPN Radio host Paul Finebaum reacted to the incident on his show, The Paul Finebaum Show, on Tuesday afternoon.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
The Spun

Coach O Has A Blunt Message For Oklahoma, Texas

Over the past few weeks, Oklahoma and Texas have dominated the headlines thanks to their looming move to the SEC. It’s unclear when Oklahoma and Texas will make the official jump to their new conference. Both are tied to the Big 12 through the 2025 season – at least through media rights.
Oklahoma Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Mike Leach shares his thoughts on Texas and Oklahoma joining the SEC

Considering his history coaching against Texas and Oklahoma, there may not be a better active coach in the SEC to ask about expansion than Mike Leach. Long before taking over at Mississippi State, Leach was the head coach of Texas Tech from 2000-2009, during which time Leach led the Red Raiders to their finest moments in the Big 12.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
AllSooners

Oklahoma Two Deep Preview: Quarterbacks

With spring practice wrapped up and fall camp now just over a month away, Oklahoma players are using the offseason to improve their place on the two-deep. This series previews Oklahoma’s depth chart position by position. There was no quarterback completion in Norman this offseason — at least not for...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Nick Saban Admits 1 Thing ‘Scares Him To Death’

The Alabama Crimson Tide dominated their way to a national championship victory this past year, capping off an undefeated season with a win over Ohio State in the title game. Nick Saban claimed his seventh national championship as a head coach and continued to distinguish himself as one of the best leaders college football has ever seen.
High SchoolPosted by
DawgsDaily

Christen Miller is Down to Four Schools

Christen Miller's stock has significantly risen over the last few months as he broke onto the national scene this offseason. The Cedar Grove High School student just announced his top four schools left remaining in his recruitment. Miller lists Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon, and USC, all four programs see the...
Oklahoma Statechatsports.com

Oklahoma football: Top-rated 2022 safety lists Sooners in top five

NORMAN, OK - APRIL 24: The Oklahoma Sooners run onto the field for their spring game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on April 24, 2021 in Norman, Oklahoma. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images) The Oklahoma football recruiting watch continues with another top-rated defensive player listing the Sooners in his...

Comments / 0

Community Policy