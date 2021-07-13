Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL Draft Profile: Isaiah Thomas, Defensive End, Oklahoma Sooners

By The NFL Draft Bible
Posted by 
NFLDraftBible
NFLDraftBible
 15 days ago

Pos: RB

Ht: 6050

Wt: 267

DOB: 12/3/_

Eligible: 2022

Tulsa, OK

Memorial High School

Isaiah Thomas

Oklahoma Sooners

Pros:

Lamattina: Immediately, Thomas’ explosiveness and physicality at the point of attack jumps off the tape. He has a quick first step that can catch offensive lineman off guard, especially with his ability to go to the inside or outside shoulder. He has very strong hands that allow him to win with good consistency. Good fighter with his hands and arms to always stay active in his attempt to get off blocks. Has a high motor. Subscribe for full article

Comments / 0

NFLDraftBible

NFLDraftBible

New York City, NY
179
Followers
844
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

NFLDraftBible is a FanNation channel covering everything around the NFL Draft

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaiah Thomas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#Defensive End#Oklahoma Sooners Pros
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sooners Nik Bonitto, Isaiah Thomas land on Chuck Bednarik Award watch list

It is that time of year again. At the cusp of the 2021 college football season, watch list season begins commemorating some of the playmakers between the hash marks. The Oklahoma Sooners are once again in contention for the national title, and several players donning Crimson and Cream will likely receive accolades for their accomplishments on the gridiron this upcoming season.
NFLLarry Brown Sports

Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett attend College World Series

Dak Prescott and his girlfriend Natalie Buffett flew in to Omaha on Tuesday to catch the College World Series. Buffett shared a few clips on her Instagram Story on Tuesday showing them in a private plane on the way to Omaha. She also showed herself holding up a ball that she apparently got her hands on while at the game.
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Kyler Murray issues warning to NFL about AJ Green

AJ Green was once one of the top wide receivers in the NFL, but he has become a bit of a forgotten man over the past few years. Kyler Murray is confident that is going to change this season. Green quietly signed a one-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals back...
NFLtigernet.com

Deshaun Watson case just took a major turn

Really bad news from the Watson camp. Just as things were looking up for him. The Texans announcing trade talks. NFL not putting him on exempt. Looked like he was going to play 2021 season. Now police reports filed by 10 women alleging sex assault. This will have to open up a criminal case which changes the whole dynamic of the NFLs actions on the matter. Also, basically shuts down any trade interest from other teams. All of this precisely coordinated and coincidentally happening just as the season starts stinks of foul play.
NFLNewsweek

NFL Player Cole Beasley Says He'll Get Vaccinated if Pfizer Gives Him Earnings Share

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley said Tuesday he would get the COVID-19 vaccine if Pfizer gave him an earnings share. The NFL player responded to a tweet from ProFootballTalk saying what it would take for him to get the shot. ProFootballTalk's original tweet linked an article from their website proposing the NFL and its player association halt marijuana testing for players who agree to get vaccinated.
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Report: Lakers coach parts ways with franchise

It appears that Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Lionel Hollins is no longer with the franchise. Hollins, 67, has been an assistant under head coach Frank Vogel’s leadership for the Lakers for two years. While the Lakers won a title in Hollins’ first year on the bench, they were eliminated...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Takes Ownership In Another Sports Franchise

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is putting his $450 million contract to use this week. It was just announced that he’s a new member of the Sporting Kansas City ownership group. Mahomes is already a part owner of the Kansas City Royals. Now, he’s adding an MLS team to...
High SchoolPosted by
DawgsDaily

Christen Miller is Down to Four Schools

Christen Miller's stock has significantly risen over the last few months as he broke onto the national scene this offseason. The Cedar Grove High School student just announced his top four schools left remaining in his recruitment. Miller lists Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon, and USC, all four programs see the...
NFLPosted by
The Clemson Insider

Big news on Watson

Big news on former Clemson and current Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson came out Sunday. According to multiple reports, Watson is expected to report to training camp with Houston's other (...)
NFLYardbarker

Falcons & QB Malik Willis: 'The Next Michael Vick'?

Matt Ryan is the starting quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons. After winning the MVP in 2016, Atlanta trusted their veteran to be the star for years to come. Entering his 14th season, the 36-year-old in definitely in the twilight of his career. With Ryan's end in sight, the Falcons should realize that before they can be good, they must accept that a rebuild is on the horizon. Ryan, who remains under contract through 2023, might not be a part of that plan.
Michigan Statetheonlycolors.com

NCAA Men’s Basketball: Top-60 teams preseason rankings, No. 31-60

After a disappointing season, Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans will resume their quest for a national championship in just a few months. With summer practices and recruiting ongoing, and with many moving parts still in the air due to transfers, the genesis of the Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) NCAA world, and the burgeoning non-NBA professional options for young professional basketball aspirants things will always remain in flux to some degree (The Heraclitus principle of college basketball).
NFLpff.com

2022 NFL Draft Risers: Malik Willis, J.T. Daniels among QBs who could be this year's Joe Burrow or Zach Wilson

In each of the past three NFL drafts, we’ve seen one quarterback vault up draft boards in nearly unprecedented fashion during his final college football season. Kyler Murray, Joe Burrow and now Zach Wilson weren’t even close to showing up on the first-round radar heading into their final seasons before becoming top picks by the time their drafts kicked off. And while this trend won’t continue forever, it could become more of a regular occurrence because quarterbacks at the college level are developing at younger ages and altering the traditional learning curves.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

4 offers for the Carolina Panthers to meet Deshaun Watson trade price

What could the Carolina Panthers potentially offer to meet the reported asking price for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson?. After months of stating the contrary, all signs point to a split between the Houston Texans and Deshaun Watson in the near future. The Carolina Panthers now know what it’s going to take to land the quarterback, who could transform them into instant contenders if an agreement can be reached.
Michigan Statebtpowerhouse.com

Michigan State Offers 2024 Point Guard Jason Richardson Jr.

The Michigan State Spartans put out an offer in the 2024 recruiting cycle to a player whose name will sound awful familiar to Spartan fans. Tom Izzo and his staff offered 2024 prospect Jason Richardson Jr., son of former Spartans great Jason Richardson. Richardson comes out of Bishop Gorman High...

Comments / 0

Community Policy