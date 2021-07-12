Tampa startup treating illness with ‘shrooms receives $2.5 million
A Tampa biotech startup studying whether magic mushrooms could treat illnesses has received $2.5 million from investors led by a Florida venture capital firm. Psilera Bioscience researches whether there are healing properties in psychedelics, which trigger hallucinations and intensified feelings. Some scientists believe its ingredients — DMT, psilocybin and psilocin — may alleviate conditions that plague millions of Americans.www.mdjonline.com
