Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orono, ME

UMaine's Nick Sinacola drafted by San Francisco Giants

Posted by 
NEWS CENTER Maine
NEWS CENTER Maine
 15 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42VT3O_0auvNGiH00

From Orono to San Francisco, a Black Bear begins his journey to the major leagues.

UMaine pitcher Nick Sinacola was drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the seventh round with pick 206 in the MLB Draft Monday.

In June, when he became the first UMaine in more than 30 years to be a first-team All-American, NEWS CENTER Maine asked Sinacola what he hopes people in Orono think of when they hear his name years from now.

"That I represented Maine baseball the best I could and I think that's a tradition a lot of the names up there represent," he said. "I definitely took pride in wearing Joe Ferris' number this year. I tried to represent him and Maine baseball the best I could," he said.

Comments / 0

NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Bangor, ME
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news from Maine

 https://www.newscentermaine.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Orono, ME
Sports
Local
Maine Sports
City
Orono, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Umaine#Umaine#Black Bear#The San Francisco Giants#The Mlb Draft#All American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy