Bucks' Portis adapts to role, makes sure he's always ready

By Associated Press
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis is relying on lessons he learned earlier in his career as he adapts to his inconsistent playoff usage. Portis provided a big spark off the bench by scoring 11 points in 18 minutes in Milwaukee's 120-100 Game 3 NBA Finals victory over the Phoenix Suns.

