Appling County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Coffee, Jeff Davis, Northern Ware by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck! Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Appling; Atkinson; Bacon; Coffee; Jeff Davis; Northern Ware; Pierce SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN COFFEE...WESTERN PIERCE...EAST CENTRAL ATKINSON...NORTHWESTERN WARE...BACON SOUTHEASTERN JEFF DAVIS AND WEST CENTRAL APPLING COUNTIES UNTIL 915 PM EDT * At 829 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Dixie Union, or 11 miles northwest of Waycross, moving north at 15 mph. * Small hail and winds in excess of 45 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Waycross, Alma, Nicholls, Jamestown, Pebble Hill, Dixie Union, Denton, New Lacy and Bickley.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bacon County, GA
City
Waycross, GA
County
Appling County, GA
County
Jeff Davis County, GA
County
Coffee County, GA
County
Pierce County, GA
County
Atkinson County, GA
City
Jacksonville, GA
City
Appling, GA
City
Denton, GA
County
Ware County, GA
