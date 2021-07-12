LCC's Courtney Shah drew from teaching for 'Jeopardy!' win streak

Burton began his one-week stint by praising Alex Trebek. "As a longtime viewer of the show, I am thrilled to have the opportunity to guest host Jeopardy! And I’m proud to be here to honor Alex’s legacy," Burton said. "I’m gonna do my best to ensure that these talented Jeopardy! contestants enjoy their moment here as well." On Twitter, fans called Burton a natural as host. "As a former Jeopardy loser (July 13, 1999), I would like to formally endorse @levarburton as the new host of Jeopardy," tweeted The Black List founder Franklin Leonard. Hamilton's Javier Muñoz tweeted "that was honestly beautiful hosting by @levarburton." Burton's Star Trek: The Next Generation co-star Brent Spiner tweeted: "The Olympics are fun…But, I’m watching Jeopardy tonight!" ALSO: Jeopardy! contestant sets the record for lowest score on Monday's episode.