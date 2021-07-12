BCF Lakeland instructional site set to begin classes with new site administrator

The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville is excited to announce classes will begin in August at the BCF Lakeland Instructional Site located at Medulla Baptist Church with the new Site Administrator Stephen Thomas. The BCF Lakeland Instructional Site at Medulla, just off Polk Parkway on the South side of Lakeland, is equipped to train men and women for areas of ministry, service, and leadership. As BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen asserts, “NOW MORE THAN EVER, we need to prepare the next greatest generation of Christian leaders to change the world.”