Columbia, MO

Mizzou’s Bolton Earns Second Team Academic All-America Honors

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBolton becomes the 20th Academic All-American in program history, and first since 2013. Columbia, Mo. – Mizzou Football’s Nick Bolton (Frisco, Texas) was named a 2020-21 CoSIDA Second-Team Academic All-American, announced by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) on Monday. Bolton is the 20th student-athlete in Mizzou football history – and the first since Matt Hoch in 2013 – to earn Academic All-America honors.

