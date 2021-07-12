Mizzou’s Bolton Earns Second Team Academic All-America Honors
Bolton becomes the 20th Academic All-American in program history, and first since 2013. Columbia, Mo. – Mizzou Football’s Nick Bolton (Frisco, Texas) was named a 2020-21 CoSIDA Second-Team Academic All-American, announced by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) on Monday. Bolton is the 20th student-athlete in Mizzou football history – and the first since Matt Hoch in 2013 – to earn Academic All-America honors.nodawaybroadcasting.com
