Armstrong County, PA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Armstrong, Butler, Clarion by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 15:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Armstrong; Butler; Clarion THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL VENANGO NORTHEASTERN BUTLER...NORTHWESTERN ARMSTRONG AND SOUTHWESTERN CLARION COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 830 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm, and it may restrengthen.

