As part of the 2021 Iowa Governor’s Charity Steer Show, we’re happy to help tell the story of the Koopmans family from Ireton, Iowa. Watch below as Ross and Mollie Koopmans discuss their two-week stay at the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Siouxland when their son Nolan was born in February 2019. The Koopmans also have two other children.