EVGA's new AMD X570-based DARK motherboard teased again

If mainboard boxes, manuals and accessories often end up in the household waste, then you might be interested in used LDLC mainboards. The French e-dealers are currently offering 75% discounts on their used motherboards, which are often after-sales service returns. They are entitled to a 6 month guarantee, but they do not always come with a full package. There are really all kinds of CMs and chipsets out there, even the X570 or Z490. However, the prices are really very, very low, a small selection from us follows: