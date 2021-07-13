EVGA's new AMD X570-based DARK motherboard teased again

Last week, MSI revealed three brand-new all-AMD gaming laptops for gamers to enjoy. All of the models feature the MSI exclusive Cooler Boost 5 thermal solution with 2 fans and 6 heat pipes to keep things running cool under pressure. First, we’ll look at the new Alpha 15. This laptop features a new chassis design with a 5mm thin bezel, independent number pad, RGB backlit keyboard, and intuitive hotkeys. Inside, fans will find a Ryzen 7 5800H mobile CPU and a Radeon RX 6600M mobile GPU. This laptop features a Full HD (1920x1080) 15.6” screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 64GB of RAM, and has 2 NVMe M.2 SSD slots for storage. The webcam is 720p at 30 fps. You’ll be able to buy the AMD-powered Alpha 15 from Costco this August.
