EVGA's new AMD X570-based DARK motherboard teased again

By Anthony Garreffa
TweakTown.com
TweakTown.com
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

EVGA's new AMD X570-based motherboard teased, Ryzen is about to go DARK -- but it could be months before we see it in the flesh. We know it's coming, but now it's a big step closer -- EVGA's new X570-based DARK series motherboard, which will take an AMD Ryzen CPU.

