Denver Quietly Enters Next Phase of Plan to Address Homelessness with New “Street Enforcement Team”

On July 9, the City of Denver quietly took its next steps towards addressing homelessness, when it published a job posting for its new “Street Enforcement Team” (SET). According to the job posting, SET will be made up of “unarmed civilians” who are responsible for enforcing 20 of Denver’s “quality of life ordinances.” The ordinances include unauthorized camping, trespassing, urinating or defecating in public, and possession and consumption of marijuana.