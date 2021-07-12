Cancel
Cleveland, OH

Health Beat: Does your face mask affect your oxygen level?

By Melanie Falcon
WFMZ-TV Online
 16 days ago

CLEVELAND, Ohio. (Ivanhoe Newswire)—Vaccinated Americans can now feel comfortable shedding their masks indoors, according to CDC guidelines although some states and businesses may still require them and some of the country’s top docs, including Doctor Anthony Fauci, say masks may make seasonal returns to prevent colds and the flu. More on a new study measuring oxygen levels for mask wearers.

Durham, NCdoctorslounge.com

Antibody Responses Seen After Mild SARS-CoV-2 Infection in Children

Last Updated: July 27, 2021. TUESDAY, July 27, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Children and adolescents with mild or asymptomatic severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection generate robust and durable humoral immune responses, according to a study published online July 6 in JCI Insight. Carolina Garrido, Ph.D., from the...
Halifax County, VAyourgv.com

On masks, CDC does an about-face

On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance recommending people living in areas of substantial and high transmission of COVID-19 wear masks regardless of their vaccination status in all public indoor settings, including K-12 schools. The CDC currently says Halifax County has a high community transmission...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

The resurgence of COVID-19 is going to take a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of increasing deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Virus Expert Issues Warning for All Americans

The coronavirus refuses to go away this summer, as a new Delta variant proves more aggressive, and more transmissible, than any respiratory virus in recent memory. Worryingly, only half the country has been vaccinated. Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb, who is also on the board of Pfizer, appeared on Face the Nation yesterday to explain how to keep yourself safe given the rising cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Read on for his five essential pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Warn You Don't Go Here Even if It's Open

COVID cases are on the rise and mostly due to the more contagious Delta variant. Not only Delta is substantially more contagious than the alpha variant, but it has also been linked to breakthrough cases. While vaccines are still highly effective at preventing moderate and serious disease, there have been reports of waning immunity amongst fully vaccinated individuals. There isn't reason for alarm as most cases are mostly of mild disease and asymptomatic. In efforts to preventing any infection with COVID, CDC now updated the guidance to wear face masks indoors.
Public Healthcdc.gov

Your Health

If you’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19, you’ve taken the first step toward protecting yourself and your family and returning to activities you did before the pandemic. However, some family members may still need to take steps to protect themselves against COVID-19, such as children too young to get vaccinated or people with weakened immune systems. Here are some ways to help protect those family members.
Public Healthsportswar.com

It doesn’t affect me other than this thread about mask mandates

Los Angeles county re-imposing indoor mask mandate starting this weekend -- HiltonHeadHoo 07/15/2021 5:25PM. People are voluntarily remasking here due to low vaccination rates -- ARKHOO 07/16/2021 09:30AM. I voluntarily mask because I don't trust the unvaxxed to mask. ** -- 79 Wahoo 07/16/2021 10:05AM. Vaccine is not fail proof....
Healthpsychologytoday.com

How Sleep Affects Your Telomeres

Research shows strong links between sleep and telomeres, which are DNA material found within our cells. Sleep appears to have significant influence over the length of telomeres. Longer sleep has been associated with longer telomere length. Sleeping well is an essential part of our longevity. Sleep protects our mental and...
Skin CareBonner County Daily Bee

Fires & faces: How smokey skies affect your skin

The increase in air pollution over the years has had major effects on the skin. Various air pollutants such as ultraviolet radiation, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, volatile organic compounds, oxides, ozone, cigarette smoke, and particulate matter affect the skin as it is the outermost barrier. Air pollutants damage the skin by inducing oxidative stress.
Food & Drinksbelmarrahealth.com

Too Much Coffee Is Associated with Impacting Your Brain Health

For those concerned about brain health, coffee should be avoided. According to a new study from the University of South Australia, high coffee consumption is associated with smaller total brain volumes and an increased risk of dementia. The largest study of its kind, researchers from UniSA’s Australian Centre for Precision...

