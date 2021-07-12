Cancel
Shenandoah, IA

Shen School Board approves ICN agreement

By Mike Peterson
kmaland.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Shenandoah) – Shenandoah’s School Board took action related to technology at a relatively short regular meeting late Monday afternoon. By a 3-0 vote, the board approved an agreement with the Iowa Communications Network for Category One data transmission and/or internet access service. Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson says ICN is still required despite that the district switched to SWIFT Services as its primary internet provider.

