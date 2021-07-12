Hurricane News

It’s that magical time in Hurricane as locals are anticipating the first taste of that perfect summer treat. That’s right folks as it’s watermelon picking time! American author Mark Twain stated that when one has tasted watermelon, he knows what the angels eat. This American literary great knew the deliciousness of this fruit(vegetable?). Also the old-timers in the neighborhood would show you their prowess in determining the ripeness of the watermelon by just thumping on the side and listening for a low-pitch sound that was deep like a hollow drum. The desired echo was a “punk” sound instead of a “pink” sound when you flicked the watermelon with your finger. It is critical to determine the right sound as you only get one chance to do this right as once the watermelon is taken from the vine, it will not continue to ripen. I have seen a few pulled that had to be taken to the horse or to the pig pen as the thumper got it wrong! A last resort in checking the ripeness of a watermelon is when the end of the main vine starts to turn brown nearest the fruit. So happy thumping or peering at that curly tendril closest to the watermelon that should be turning brown too. By the way, don’t let that tone deaf person(think congregational singing)decide on the “punk” or the “pink” as it can also result in a throwaway, for sure, of that perfect summer treat that should be cooled in a no. 2 washtub filled with crushed ice.