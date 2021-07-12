Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Hurricane News

By Susan Hooker Special to the Gazette
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 16 days ago

It’s that magical time in Hurricane as locals are anticipating the first taste of that perfect summer treat. That’s right folks as it’s watermelon picking time! American author Mark Twain stated that when one has tasted watermelon, he knows what the angels eat. This American literary great knew the deliciousness of this fruit(vegetable?). Also the old-timers in the neighborhood would show you their prowess in determining the ripeness of the watermelon by just thumping on the side and listening for a low-pitch sound that was deep like a hollow drum. The desired echo was a “punk” sound instead of a “pink” sound when you flicked the watermelon with your finger. It is critical to determine the right sound as you only get one chance to do this right as once the watermelon is taken from the vine, it will not continue to ripen. I have seen a few pulled that had to be taken to the horse or to the pig pen as the thumper got it wrong! A last resort in checking the ripeness of a watermelon is when the end of the main vine starts to turn brown nearest the fruit. So happy thumping or peering at that curly tendril closest to the watermelon that should be turning brown too. By the way, don’t let that tone deaf person(think congregational singing)decide on the “punk” or the “pink” as it can also result in a throwaway, for sure, of that perfect summer treat that should be cooled in a no. 2 washtub filled with crushed ice.

www.djournal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Twain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Island#Softball#Crushed Ice#Extreme Weather#Hurricane News#American#Mhp#Renasant Bank#Oxford#Coila#A South African
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Country
South Africa
Related
ReligionArkansas Online

In the news

• Greg Locke, 45, a church pastor in Mount Juliet, Tenn., warned his congregants in a sermon that they would be asked to leave if they showed up wearing masks, adding, "I am not playing these Democrat games up in this church," as he denied the existence of the delta coronavirus variant.
Honolulu, HIKHON2

Hurricane Preparation Checklist & Tips

Honolulu (KHON2) – From protecting your home to your pet, Zephyr Insurance has some helpful tips for hurricane season. “Residents can start by preparing their most valuable asset – their home,” says Zephyr Insurance President and CEO Tim Johns. “Start taking the time to assess and make sure their home is equipped to withstand a storm.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy