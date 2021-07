If you've played the Resident Evil Village PC version, you most certainly had to endure the underlying stutters that plagued this version of the latest entry in CAPCOM's survival horror game series. These were most prominent during key moments in combat, such as shooting foes in melee range or even trying to get out of their attempts at grabbing the game's main character Ethan Winters. Even more egregious are the fights against Lady Dimitrescu's daughters, when the frame rate hitches are incredibly annoying regardless of your PC specifications.