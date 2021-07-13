What You Didn't Know About Sofia Richie's Fashion Line

If you were an R&B fan during the 2000s, you probably have fond memories of Nivea’s music. The talented songstress broke on the scene in 2000 when she sang the hook on Mystikal’s hit song “Danger”. The following year, she released her self-titled debut album which included popular songs such as “Don’t Mess with My Man” and “Laundromat”. With her career off to a great start, it seemed like Nivea was on track to become one of the brightest stars of her generation. Unfortunately, however, personal issues eventually derailed her career and by the late 2000s, her buzz was already starting to die down. Recently, however, Nivea has become more open about her story which has made people want to learn more about her. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Nivea Hamilton.