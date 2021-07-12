Video: Cass County 4-H Fair Monday scenes

The Richland County Fair & Rodeo will feature some new construction for this year's event. The new 4-H complex and buildings were built with B&B Builders as the general contractors for the project. The new complex consists of a horse barn and stalls; a sheep, swine and goat barn and a cattle barn. Along with these three separate barns, there is also a new show area with expanded grandstands. B&B is also constructing a new fence around the north parameter of the fairgrounds.