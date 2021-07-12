Video: Cass County 4-H Fair Monday scenes

View more in
Cass County, IN
Elkhart County, IN|abc57.com
Local couple gets engaged at Elkhart County 4-H Fair
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind.—An Osceola woman was “completely surprised” when her now-fiancé got down on one knee and popped the big question at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair on Thursday. Emma Lewallen said her fiancé, Zack Murray, carried around the ring during their trip to the fair with her family. “I...
Politics|nsarrow.com
Sauk Prairie Earthlings 4-H club go to County Fair
Sauk Prairie Earthlings 4-H member Brayden Wallace shows his cloverbud entry at the Sauk County Fair. Members were so excited to be back at the fair. Full text available to subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please use the login below to continue reading this article. To become a subscriber, please click here.
Jackson County, MI|WKHM
4-H Highlights at the Jackson County Fair
Tune in to NewsTalk 970AM/101.5FM and streaming live at WKHM.com as Steve Boyle takes Talkback Jackson on the road to the barns at the Jackson County Fair!. We’ll be hearing from students participating in the 4-H program and maybe some of their animals too. 4-H Highlights are made possible by...
Randolph County, IN|Winchester News Gazette
Randolph County 4-H Fair was back in Full Effect
Last year, with all of the restrictions brought about by Covid-19, the Randolph County 4-H Fair was a much more subdued affair, consisting of just the minimal events showcasing what the 4-H members had done for their projects and the livestock events. This year was another story, there were booths...
Rock County, WI|nbc15.com
Rock County 4-H Fair to offer COVID-19 vaccines
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 2021 Rock County 4-H Fair will offer COVID-19 vaccines to the public following new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Free vaccines will be available from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday July 27 through Sunday August 1, Rock Co. said. The two-dose Pfizer vaccine will...
Richland County, MT|roundupweb.com
Richland County Fair Adds New 4-H Structures
The Richland County Fair & Rodeo will feature some new construction for this year's event. The new 4-H complex and buildings were built with B&B Builders as the general contractors for the project. The new complex consists of a horse barn and stalls; a sheep, swine and goat barn and a cattle barn. Along with these three separate barns, there is also a new show area with expanded grandstands. B&B is also constructing a new fence around the north parameter of the fairgrounds.
Boone County, KY|Posted byNorthern Kentucky Tribune
The 89th Boone County 4-H and Utopia Fair — not to miss — starts Saturday and runs through August 7
The 89th Boone County 4-H & Utopia Fair starts July 31 and runs through August 7 at the Boone County Fairgrounds. Food, rides horses, pageants, livestock, music and more is in store — great family entertainment for a $12 pay-one-price ticket. Though there are no rides until Monday, the fair...
Elkhart County, IN|WNDU
Elkhart County 4-H Fair begins Friday
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re visiting the Elkhart County Fair, you’re likely going to be on the lookout for some good food. Best Around Concessions has food stands all across the fairgrounds, and they are proud to offer their Flaming Hot Cheetos funnel cake to fairgoers this year.
Elkhart County, IN|Posted byThe Goshen News
Blough named Elkhart County 4-H Fair Senior Queen
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County 4-H Fair’s new Senior Queen is Michelle Blough. Blough, of Goshen, earned her crown following the Senior Queen Pageant at Sauder Concert Hall on the Goshen College campus Tuesday evening. The Elkhart County 4-H Fair Senior Queen Pageant celebrates those who have reached the “age...
Elkhart County, IN|Elkhart Truth
Elkhart County 4-H Fair returns in full swing
GOSHEN — Local 4-H members and fairgoers strolled through the fairgrounds Friday morning, enjoy the camaraderie all but lost last year because of COVID-19. The gates to the fairgrounds officially opened at 8 a.m. and returned with a bustle of livestock, food vendors and rides. Last year, the fair was scaled back, focusing only on 4-H and Future Farmers of America events.
Home & Garden|bluewaterhealthyliving.com
St. Clair County 4-H Fair charges out of gate at Goodells County Park
The 84th annual St. Clair County 4-H and Youth Fair charged out of the gate on Monday, July 19 and runs full bore through Saturday, July 24th. Animals — raised by around 800 county young people — collectively constitute the heart of the fair. Look for beef and dairy cows, dogs, goats, sheep, horses, llamas and alpacas, poultry, pigeons, rabbits, sheep and swine displayed in variety of barns and tents scattered around the grounds of Goodells County Park.
Cass County, IA|swiowanewssource.com
Cass County Fair King/Queen Candidates Announced
CASS COUNTY – After a year with a drastically changed Cass County Fair King and Queen contest, the traditional Cass County Fair King and Queen contest is back in 2021. Last year, the contest was changed to a scholarship contest due to the COVID pandemic, and only included four candidates, with Jocelyn Amos named the winner.
Shawnee County, KS|KSNT
Shawnee County 4-H members spend months preparing for annual county fair
TOPEKA, KS (KTMJ) — The hay bales are out, signaling it’s almost time for the Shawnee County Fair. The Shawnee County Fair kicks off Thursday, July 22. 4-H members Gwen Vanleeuwen and Elvira High stopped by the FOX 43 AM Live studio to talk about this year’s fair and what it takes to get ready for it.
Cherokee County, KS|koamnewsnow.com
Cherokee County Fair in full swing with 4-H Youth Dog Show
COLUMBUS, Kan. – It’s county fair time for several area counties and each one has its own set of events lined up. In Cherokee County, Kansas Tuesday, they hosted a 4-H youth dog show. Nine kids presented 11 dogs to the judges and were graded based on the dogs’ appearance and how they handled agility and obedience tests.
Clinton County, IN|clintoncountydailynews.com
Clinton County 4-H Fair Demolition Derby
The 2021 Clinton County 4-H Fair ended Saturday evening with a fair favorite, The Demolition Derby, starting with the little future derby drivers, The kiddos derby. Even with the week being handed a lot of rain in Clinton County folks seemed to enjoy the entire week at the Clinton County 4-H Fairgrounds.
Wabash County, IN|Trumann Democrat
Wabash County 4-H Fair continues
The Wabash County 4-H Fair is in full swing at the Wabash County Fairgrounds at 6 Grover Street, and more events are scheduled throughout the rest of the week. On Monday, Beacon Credit Union community relations specialist Kelly Stuber said they were a “proud supporter” of the fair and invited those in attendance to meet them outside of the Bruce Ingraham Building on Wednesday, July 21.
Wabash County, IN|Trumann Democrat
Elise Gottschalk crowned 2021 Wabash County 4-H Fair Queen
At the Wednesday, July 14 coronation at the 2021 Wabash County 4-H Fair Queen Contest at the Honeywell Center’s Ford Theater, Elise Gottschalk was crowned Queen. Elise Gottschalk is the daughter of Brian and Stephanie Gottschalk. She is a seven-year 4-H member with experiences in swine, photography, cake decorating and consumer clothing. In 2019 she won fifth overall in the swine show with her York gilt. She graduated from Northfield High School in June as salutatorian. She will be attending the Purdue University School of Nursing in the fall.
Lafayette, IN|Newsbug.info
Pendleton crowned 2021 Miss Tippecanoe County 4-H Fair queen
LAFAYETTE — The Tippecanoe County 4-H Fair has a newly crowned queen after the 62nd annual pageant July 17. The 2021 Miss Tippecanoe County 4-H Fair Queen is Amanda Ann Pendleton, who was also crowned Miss Congeniality, which is selected by the queen contestants. Pendleton is the daughter of Kevin...
Greene County, IA|greenecountynewsonline.com
Results told of 4-H judging at Greene County Fair
Judging of 2021 Greene County 4-H static exhibit entries took place Tuesday, July 6, at the Greene County Fairgrounds, by a variety of judges in the areas of animals; agriculture and natural resources; creative arts; science, engineering, and technology; family and consumer sciences; and personal development. The static exhibit judging event was coordinated by static superintendents Stacy Hardaway, Michele Hardin, Shari Minnehan, and Linda Hedges.
Linn County, OR|Democrat-Herald
4-H Auction at the Linn County Fair
Ella Miller, of Diamondback Clovers 4-H, steps into the auction ring with her grand champion market goat at the Linn County Fair 4-H Auction. Miller also won reserve champion as well.
