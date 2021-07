SEARS ISLAND — Friends of Sears Island is hosting a Treasures, Trash, Crafts and Bake Sale on Sears Island on Saturday, July 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Yard sale and craft items and baked goods will be available for purchase in the area just beyond the island gate. FOSI will also have maps and information about new trails on hand to help you learn more about Sears Island, and boxes of holiday cards with photos of Sears Island will be available for purchase.