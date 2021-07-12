Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Letter to the Editor for July 13, 2021

Baker City Herald
 16 days ago

It’s hard to be a global citizen if you’ve never left the country. It’s impractical to champion a continent-wide community when its inhabitants share little, besides geography, in common. What’s left is patriotism — a nation is the broadest jurisdiction capable of creating a sense of community, even among strangers. Only those with the privilege of traveling like global citizens, reading like global citizens, and guiding global businesses are likely to second guess the merits of patriotism. For the rest (and majority) of Americans, the nation will remain the most proximate and most powerful source of loyalty, and, consequently, action.

www.bakercityherald.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Citizenship#Income Inequality#Americans#The American Experiment#The Armed Services#The New York Times 1619#Conservatives
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Related
SocietyWesterly Sun

Letter: Life would be tougher in a Marxist utopia

I did some research on the 1619 Project and was surprised to learn some really interesting historical facts. Despite the fact Britain didn’t outlaw slavery until 60 years after the American Revolution; America went to war with England to keep slavery. And apparently the reason for the Civil War was that both North and the South wanted to preserve slavery. Who knew? Like everything the Democrats try to peddle, it is junk. In this case, it is junk history.
SocietySan Mateo Daily Journal

We are not a racist country

America provides more human rights protection and laws against racism than any other country. It’s why America is the most favored destination for immigrants. America inherited slavery from British America which employed slavery in the Caribbean and here 150 years before our country was founded. We fought a Civil War under a Republican president in which 350,000 union soldiers gave their lives to end slavery. Amendments to the Constitution and civil rights laws were mostly passed by Republicans in opposition to southern Democrats. The New York Times 1619 program being taught in our schools doesn’t emphasize America’s redemption, only a past that no longer exists.
Texas Statetpr.org

Dare To Listen: Voting Rights In Texas

TPR will air a “Dare to Listen” conversation live on Facebook at 7 p.m. about the recent bills in Texas and beyond that may restrict, rather than promote, access to voting. Topics will range from the Texas Democrats leaving the state in an effort to block passage of GOP-backed voting...
Mississippi Stateleader-call.com

Prevent Critical Race Theory in Mississippi

There’s been a lot of talk in recent months about Critical Race Theory and whether or not it should be taught in public schools. Several red states — including Arkansas, Oklahoma, Florida and Texas — have already banned the controversial subject matter from all classrooms. Mississippi should join them. So,...
Presidential Electionnativesunnews.today

Native Americans are targets of voter suppression too

“The land was ours before we were the land’s.” With those words, Robert Frost began his poem, “The Gift Outright,” at President John F. Kennedy’s 1961 inauguration. Had Frost been speaking to Native Americans, he might have said, “The land was yours before we were the land’s.”. Today, we occupy...
POTUSWashington Post

Fox News’s embarrassing blunder in the White House briefing room

The White House press briefing room has been a little more boring over the past six months, which is probably a good thing. But there are occasional fireworks, mostly when Fox News’s Peter Doocy asks press secretary Jen Psaki to comment on the culture-war-issue du jour on his network. But...
Texas Stateplanettransgender.com

Texas Gov Greg Abbott has final “solution” to the transgender problem

AUSTIN TEXAS. On Monday Texas Governor Greg Abbott told a right-wing podcast host that he had a plan to deny transgender children life-saving healthcare and would reveal the details ‘shortly’. As everyone knows Texas Democrats left the state to ‘break quorum’, the last resort tactic when all fails, to stop...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CNN

Sohail Pardis was beheaded because the US didn’t reward him for his service

CNN — Sohail Pardis was on his way to pick up his sister in Afghanistan’s Khost province for the upcoming Eid celebrations marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan. What was supposed to be a joyous occasion turned into a horrific nightmare as he reached a Taliban-controlled checkpoint along his route to Kabul. As CNN reported Friday, villagers witnessed Taliban militants drag Pardis out of the vehicle and behead him.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

George P. Bush just learned a very important lesson about Donald Trump

(CNN) — George P. Bush wanted Donald Trump's endorsement badly. Or, at a minimum, he wanted the former president to stay out of his primary challenge to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. To make that happen, George P. Bush kissed up to Trump in the most obsequious -- and embarrassing...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CNN

Mitch McConnell is doing something he deserves a lot of credit for

CNN — Less than half of all Kentucky residents are vaccinated against the coronavirus. And Mitch McConnell is trying to do something about it. The Senate minority leader is set to start running 60-second ads on 100 radio stations in the state to educate people on the vaccine and urge them to get the shot(s). (McConnell is paying for the ads out of his campaign account, where, as of the end of 2020, he had almost $7 million in the bank.)
Alabama StatePosted by
People

Alabama Gov. Says Unvaccinated People Are 'Being Lied To'

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is strongly urging residents of her state to get the coronavirus vaccine as the highly contagious Delta variant continues to spread. In an op-ed published Tuesday in The Washington Post, the 76-year-old Republican blasted anyone who is "pushing fake news and conspiracy theories about this vaccine," accusing them of being "reckless" and "causing great harm to people."
PoliticsPosted by
Land Line Media

State takes $39,500 from trucker headed to an auction

Almost a year ago, the owner of a small trucking operation based in Maryland flew to Phoenix in hopes of adding a truck to his small fleet. Instead, law enforcement officers seized his $39,500 in cash stowed in his luggage through civil asset forfeiture. He was charged with no crime.

Comments / 0

Community Policy