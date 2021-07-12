Letter to the Editor for July 13, 2021
It’s hard to be a global citizen if you’ve never left the country. It’s impractical to champion a continent-wide community when its inhabitants share little, besides geography, in common. What’s left is patriotism — a nation is the broadest jurisdiction capable of creating a sense of community, even among strangers. Only those with the privilege of traveling like global citizens, reading like global citizens, and guiding global businesses are likely to second guess the merits of patriotism. For the rest (and majority) of Americans, the nation will remain the most proximate and most powerful source of loyalty, and, consequently, action.www.bakercityherald.com
Comments / 0