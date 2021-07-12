Cancel
Religion

'USCIRF leading bogus agenda to defame India'

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTel Aviv [Israel], July 13 (ANI): US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) that recently gave India the status of "Country of Particular Concern" (CPC) is leading a "bogus agenda" in the name of religious freedom to defame India, Fabien Baussart wrote in The Times of Israel. He said that...

Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

'Pathetic and disgraceful': U.S. lawmakers blast Coca-Cola, Visa and others over Beijing Olympics

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - A bipartisan Congressional panel blasted U.S.-based corporate sponsors of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics on Tuesday, including Coca-Cola, Visa Inc. and Airbnb, accusing them of putting profits ahead of accusations of genocide in China. Republican Congressman Chris Smith told the Congressional-Executive Commission on China hearing...
Middle Eastalbuquerqueexpress.com

New terror axis emerges in in Afghan-Pak theatre

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 25 (ANI): With the US troops drawdown from Afghanistan on the verge of completion, a new terror axis is emerging in the Afghan-Pak geopolitical theatre with the convergence of interests between Pakistan, China and Turkey. Amid the Taliban's increasing grip over Afghanistan, Pakistan has dropped all...
POTUSWashington Post

Civilized nations’ efforts to deter Russia and China are starting to add up

The British Royal Navy destroyer HMS Defender recently broke away from the HMS Queen Elizabeth Carrier Strike Group to conduct a Black Sea mission that triggered Russia’s reflexive dishonesty. This was one episode among several lately that demonstrate increasing resistance to Russian and Chinese assaults on a rules-based international order.
AgricultureBirmingham Star

Pakistan's fish export hit by Chinese ban

Karachi [Pakistan], July 26 (ANI): Pakistan's seafood exports has been hit by crisis after 'all-weather' ally China banned exports of fish in January after detection of coronavirus in their shipments. Out of top 15 exporters, some nine firms are now temporarily banned by the Chinese authorities, Dawn reported. Qadri Noori...
Indiadallassun.com

Indian envoy discuss cooperation with Russia Deputy FM

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Russia Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin on Thursday met with Indian Ambassador to Russia DB Venkatesh Varma and discussed a wide range of issues on bilateral cooperation.The issues that were discussed by the two leaders included matter concerning the forthcoming chairmanship of New Delhi in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in August this year."On July 15, Russian Deputy FM Sergey Vershinin and Indian Ambassador to Russia D.B.Venkatesh Varma discussed a wide range of issues of Russia-India cooperation within the UN with an emphasis on the forthcoming New Delhi's chairmanship in the UNSC in August this year," Russian Embassy in India tweeted.Earlier this month, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar was on his three-day visit to Russia. He met the Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov and reviewed the economic cooperation between the two countries.Jaishankar stated that the relationship between India and Russia has been among the steadiest in the world and called for constant nurturing of the bilateral ties that have remained strong years after the Second World War. (ANI)
Religiondallassun.com

P's giTa - ScriPTures for the Now - Absolute Basic Timeless Truths and Essentials for this day and Age

PT aka Prashant Trivedi has penned a masterpiece that can enlighten humanity for generations to come. P's giTa has already been translated into 11 languages and represents the core essence of Vedic knowledge and wisdom for the present age. This is the world's most sacred scriptures compiled into its most condensed and lucid form to explain the ultimate truth about life and existence.
Energy Industrydallassun.com

Petroleum Minister meets Saudi counterpart

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday met with Saudi counterpart Abdul Aziz bin Salman Al Saud, and held discussions on strengthening bilateral energy partnership and developments in the global energy markets. Puri, who took charge of India's oil...
ReligionGeorgetown University

Today in Islamophobia

Today in Islamophobia: In the United States, the online commodities platform PayPal has joined with the non-profit ADL (Anti-Defamation League) to uncover and disrupt capital flow connected to hate groups online, as an ‘anti-separatism’ bill in France has French Muslims worried that their rights and liberties will be even further placed in jeopardy as a result, and in China, families of Uyghur activist who voice concern over the imprisonment and abuse of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang China are being targeted by the Chinese government in an effort to silence reproach. Our recommended read of the day is by Sindre Bangstad on the dark legacy of Norway’s 2011 Utøya massacre and what the rise of Norwegian nationalism means for ethnic minorities in the country. This and more below:
Agriculturedallassun.com

Goyal bats for developing world at WTO

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday strongly pitched for the rights of developing countries at the ministerial meeting of the WTO on the crucial fisheries subsidy negotiations. The meeting was attended by ministers and ambassadors from other WTO member countries and WTO...
U.K.dallassun.com

MPs in UK vote to boycott Beijing 2022 Olympics

London [UK], July 15 (ANI): The UK House of Commons has unanimously passed a motion calling for the British government to stage a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics unless China ends the "atrocities" taking place in Xinjiang province. The motion referenced accusations of mass atrocity crimes in...
Indiadallassun.com

'International Arbitration Centre needs to be set up'

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said an Arbitration Council of India and a New Delhi International Arbitration Centre need to be set up in order to achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to develop India as an international arbitration hub.
Energy IndustryWorld Economic Forum

India can lead the world in solar-based growth. Here's how

As India's economy and population continue to grow, so too does its demand for energy. India is also particularly vulnerable to climate change. Solar power could be the answer to both problems. With 300 sunny days a year, India can lead the world in solar capacity. Doing so will require...

