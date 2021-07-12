Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Delta County, CO

Impact MHC responds to residents’ complaints of long-standing septic issues, other problems

By Lucas Vader Staff Writer
Delta County Independent
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing last week’s DCI article “Mobile home community residents speak of severe septic issues, other problems under Impact Communities,” members of the legal team for Impact MHC, or Impact Communities, reached out to give its side on the complaints from residents of the Cherry Acres mobile home community. The complaints were of long-standing septic issues and other perceived problems under Impact, the organization that owns Cherry Acres.

www.deltacountyindependent.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Delta County, CO
Delta County, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Septic Systems#Mobile Home#Dci#Impact Communities#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Plumas County, CAPlumas County News

July 29: Plumas County Public Health announces 7 new cases

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this evening, July 29, that there are 7 new cases to report. The health agency is posting positive test results twice a week — on Mondays and Thursdays. On Monday, July 26, two cases were reported. Plumas County does not test for the...
Lyon County, KSKVOE

CORONAVIRUS: Frustrated by the latest COVID-19 trends and policy discussions? So is Lyon County Public Health

If you’re frustrated by the possible return of full-blown mask policies and social distancing as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, so are administrators at Lyon County Public Health — including Emergency Preparedness Director Jennifer Millbern. Millbern’s comments came shortly before a Flint Hills Community Health Center staffer was allegedly verbally accosted...
Alton, TXKRGV

Alton residents face issues with standing water

Standing water is sitting stagnant in neighborhoods and causing issues for some Alton residents. On Wednesday, Alton resident Alicia Garcia shared her troubles with standing water during a public meeting with the Hidalgo County Drainage District Number 1. Garcia said the standing water on her property has stuck around for...
Bismarck, NDBismarck Tribune

Bismarck City Commission addresses water rates following resident complaints

Bismarck residents with complaints about high water rates and brown lawns urged the city commission to take action Tuesday. Commissioner Greg Zenker at a July 13 commission meeting asked for the topic to be put on the next meeting's agenda, citing emails from city residents about high rates. The city introduced a new water rate structure in early 2019, and some residents have said their water bills have increased since.
Bradford, PABradford Era

City council responds to complaints regarding a disruptive neighbor on High Street

Complaints about an unruly neighbor on High Street in Bradford were a focal point at the Bradford City Council meeting Tuesday. When visitors at the meeting were given an opportunity to speak, a couple from High Street told council that a neighbor on their street has been harassing them on a regular basis despite the fact that Code Enforcement has addressed the issue.
Ocala, FLocala-news.com

Seems selfish to charge impact fees to new residents

It seems selfish to want to charge “impact fees” to new residents. Residents who have lived here are as likely to use any new roads, stores or parks as are new residents. I have lived in Ocala for more than 30 years and feel I should help pay for new infrastructure because I will use it.
Klamath Falls, ORPosted by
Klamath Alerts

Free Water to Eligible Residents Impacted by Dry Wells

State Agencies, Klamath County and the City of Klamath Falls are working together to provide free water to eligible residents impacted by dry wells who have reported their wells, and been verified to the Watermaster. The operation is located at the Klamath County Road Department, 6100 Wesgo Drive (Click here for a map). Water will be supplied by the City of Klamath Falls Water Department and distributed using a manifold on loan from the Tualatin Valley Water Service District. The fill-up service is expected to begin Wednesday, July 28, 2021 and will be open every Monday, Wednesday and Friday 10:00am – 2:00pm.
Titusville, PATitusville Herald

A river over Route 8, flooding causes problems for residents and drivers

On Saturday, heavy rain on an already saturated ground caused widespread flooding throughout the Titusville area. As streets downtown were full of water, State Route 8, which is managed by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), also had flooding. The water running over the state route is especially dangerous considering that the speed limit for the stretch of road is 45 mph, and crossing water at high speeds can lead to treacherous driving conditions.
Fernandina Beach, FLfernandinaobserver.com

Waste Management responds to City complaints

Printed below is the response Fernandina Beach City Manager Dale Martin received from Advanced Disposal Services to his letter of July 9, 2021, which laid out issues the City residents have had with trash removal. The response from Greg Huntington lays out many corrective actions that have already been taken or will be implemented soon.
Chagrin Falls, OHchagrinvalleytoday.com

South Russell to study flooding and standing water complaints

Rainstorms last week were a fitting backdrop when South Russell Village Council heard complaints from residents about flooding and standing water at Country Estates and the Preserve of Chagrin Falls neighborhoods. Resident Doug Meil gave council a presentation highlighting issues with stormwater on his property. He said there has been...
Grant County, INMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Health department looks into septic tank soil issue

The Grant County Health Board discussed a septic system issue at Monday’s regular meeting. Health Officer Dr. William David Moore said the health department recently responded to three reports of septic systems in subdivisions failing even when installed by quality installers that had been vetted by the department.
Killingly, CTNorwich Bulletin

Killingly Town Hall work to address long-standing water problems

KILLINGLY - The scaffolding-wrapped front entrance of town hall will remain closed for at least another month as a major water-infiltration repair project continues. The building's side entrance will remain open for the duration of the work. The work on the north and west sides of the building will include...

Comments / 0

Community Policy