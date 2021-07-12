Impact MHC responds to residents’ complaints of long-standing septic issues, other problems
Following last week’s DCI article “Mobile home community residents speak of severe septic issues, other problems under Impact Communities,” members of the legal team for Impact MHC, or Impact Communities, reached out to give its side on the complaints from residents of the Cherry Acres mobile home community. The complaints were of long-standing septic issues and other perceived problems under Impact, the organization that owns Cherry Acres.www.deltacountyindependent.com
