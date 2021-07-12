Impact MHC responds to residents’ complaints of long-standing septic issues, other problems

State Agencies, Klamath County and the City of Klamath Falls are working together to provide free water to eligible residents impacted by dry wells who have reported their wells, and been verified to the Watermaster. The operation is located at the Klamath County Road Department, 6100 Wesgo Drive (Click here for a map). Water will be supplied by the City of Klamath Falls Water Department and distributed using a manifold on loan from the Tualatin Valley Water Service District. The fill-up service is expected to begin Wednesday, July 28, 2021 and will be open every Monday, Wednesday and Friday 10:00am – 2:00pm.