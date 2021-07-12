Cancel
Roswell, GA

Roswell man charged with vehicular homicide, accused of hitting pedestrian walking along Duluth Highway

By Curt Yeomans curt.yeomans@gwinnettdailypost.com
Gwinnett Daily Post
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Roswell man was arrested over the weekend and charged with 2nd degree vehicular homicide after he hit a pedestrian in Duluth. Nelson Cedric Lawson-Body, 30, is charged with homicide by vehicle in the 2nd degree, failure to maintain a lane and improper use of radios or mobile telephones following the accident, which occurred at 1:51 p.m. on Saturday. Lawson-Body is accused of hitting and killing Thomas Johnson with his car.

www.gwinnettdailypost.com

