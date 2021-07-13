Watch: Arizona commit Noah Fifita in action at South County Passing Tournament
Anaheim (Calif.) Servite quarterback Noah Fifita never disappoints and he had another strong showing over the weekend at the South County Passing Tournament. Fifita has been one of our favorite quarterbacks ever since he stepped foot on a high school campus. The Arizona commit is the guy you want leading your team if you want to win a game tomorrow and he does so many things well at the quarterback position.247sports.com
