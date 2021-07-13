Cancel
Texas State

Texas RHP Cole Quintanilla selected No. 263 by the Washington Nationals

By Wescott Eberts
Burnt Orange Nation
 15 days ago

In the ninth round of the 2021 MLB Draft, the Washington Nationals selected Texas Longhorns right-handed pitcher Cole Quintanilla with the No. 263 pick overall. A local product out of Cedar Park. Quintanilla had a big-time junior season, going 7-1 with a 0.65 ERA while striking out 94 batters in 53.2 innings pitched, but underwent Tommy John surgery the following year and used a redshirt season on the Forty Acres in 2018 to rehabilitate.

