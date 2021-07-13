Texas RHP Cole Quintanilla selected No. 263 by the Washington Nationals
In the ninth round of the 2021 MLB Draft, the Washington Nationals selected Texas Longhorns right-handed pitcher Cole Quintanilla with the No. 263 pick overall. A local product out of Cedar Park. Quintanilla had a big-time junior season, going 7-1 with a 0.65 ERA while striking out 94 batters in 53.2 innings pitched, but underwent Tommy John surgery the following year and used a redshirt season on the Forty Acres in 2018 to rehabilitate.www.burntorangenation.com
