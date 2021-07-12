Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Keystone Policy Center launch online open house and comment form

(CBS4) – Earlier this month the swim beaches at both Cherry Creek and Chatfield State Parks were closed to due concerns about high levels of E. coli. Now, CBS4 has learned either the test results or readings were likely errant. Colorado Parks and Wildlife tests water samples from the swim beaches once a month. The July 6 test at Chatfield State Park and the July 7 test at Cherry Creek State Park found higher than allowable E. coli bacteria levels. (credit: CBS) Both swim areas immediately closed. Tests conducted 24 hours later at both beaches found safe levels of E. coli and the swim...