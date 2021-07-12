Cancel
Colorado State

Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Keystone Policy Center launch online open house and comment form

Delta County Independent
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColorado Parks and Wildlife and the Keystone Policy Center announced recently the launch of an Online Open House and detailed Comment Form available on Colorado’s Wolf Restoration and Management Plan Public Engagement Website. The online open house and comment form offer the same information, questions and opportunity to submit feedback that is available at in-person public listening sessions that will be conducted throughout the state this summer.

