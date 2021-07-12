Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Keystone Policy Center launch online open house and comment form
Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Keystone Policy Center announced recently the launch of an Online Open House and detailed Comment Form available on Colorado’s Wolf Restoration and Management Plan Public Engagement Website. The online open house and comment form offer the same information, questions and opportunity to submit feedback that is available at in-person public listening sessions that will be conducted throughout the state this summer.www.deltacountyindependent.com
