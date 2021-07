These Air Fryer Crispy Cheese Bites will be your new favorite recipe for your air fryer! These are absolutely addicting and super easy to make!. I'll say it. I have a love affair with my air fryer. It is my absolute 100 percent favorite appliance in my kitchen (besides my blender for smoothies of course). I use my air fryer every day - if not multiple times a day. You can make anything from chicken to fish to veggies to dessert plus so much more in your air fryer! There are some days that I don't even have to turn on my oven thanks to my air fryer. And before you ask which one you should get: I love this one and this one :)