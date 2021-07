Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus is in the middle of a battle with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma that leaves him fatigued much of the time, but earlier this week, he felt well enough to pick up his bass and play for the first time since his diagnosis. As you can see from this video of his Twitch stream, he played along to the 2005 Blink-182 song “Not Now.” “Not only is this the first time that I’ve tried to play these songs in well over a year, this is the first time that I’ve felt well enough to play my bass since I...