Whatever else you might want to say about Flag Day, there’s no denying it’s a personal piece of filmmaking, a large factor in its actor-director’s perennial presence at Cannes. And the biggest source of its appeal and novelty is the fact that blood is thicker than water: Sean Penn has devised a first starring vehicle for his daughter Dylan Penn, casting himself as her errant but vastly loving father to unveil the wild, true saga of American con artist and forger John Vogel. There’s a special cinematic history of these cross-generational family duos: Ryan and Tatum O’Neal in Paper Moon, Laura Dern and her mother Diane Ladd in numerous films, even Clint and Scott Eastwood––and Penn’s filmmaking is definitely inspired by that former collaborator (alongside Malick). The problem: Flag Day is about a tenth as good as these endeavors.