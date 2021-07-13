Cancel
Conway, AR

UCA's Cameron picked in 7th round of MLB draft

By Stephen Sullivan
KATV
 15 days ago

CONWAY, Ark. _ University of Central Arkansas pitcher Noah Cameron was taken in the seventh round by the Kansas City Royals in Monday’s Major League Baseball Draft. Cameron, a 6-foot-3, 220-pound left hander from St. Joseph, Mo., is UCA’s 13th MLB draftee since 2011 and the fifth selected by Kansas City in the past four years. He is UCA’s fifth-highest selection (199th overall) in history and follows just a year after right hander Gavin Stone was drafted in the fifth round (159th) by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

