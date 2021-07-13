Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bradford by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 20:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Heavy rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bradford A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL BRADFORD COUNTY At 829 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Rome to near Shunk, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Towanda, West Franklin, Wysox, Sheshequin, Ulster, Orwell, North Towanda, Monroe, Rome and Overton. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH