Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Douglas, Haralson, Paulding, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carroll; Douglas; Haralson; Paulding; Polk SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN POLK...NORTHWESTERN DOUGLAS...EASTERN HARALSON...NORTHEASTERN CARROLL AND PAULDING COUNTIES UNTIL 915 PM EDT At 824 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was over Temple, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph, pea sized hail, frequent lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding, especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of this storm include Dallas, Buchanan, Villa Rica, Bremen, Temple, Rockmart, Hiram, Braswell, Yorkville, Eubank Lake, Antioch, Van Wert, Draketown, Lake Val-Do-Mar, Treasure Lake, New Georgia and New Hope. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. HAIL...0.25IN WIND...40MPH