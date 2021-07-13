Cancel
Cimarron County, OK

Special Weather Statement issued for Cimarron by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 13:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Take shelter in a sturdy building if threatening weather approaches. Target Area: Cimarron SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN CIMARRON AND NORTHWESTERN DALLAM COUNTIES UNTIL 800 PM CDT At 728 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles southeast of Seneca, or 13 miles northeast of Clayton, moving southwest at 5 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Wheeless.

alerts.weather.gov

Clayton, OK
Cimarron County, OK
